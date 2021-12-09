Mom Leaves Her Adult ‘Toy’ Charging by Accident, and Her Son’s Reaction Is Priceless.

To her son’s dismay, a mother was moved to tears of laughter after mistakenly leaving her “toy” on display while it was charging.

Lekisha A. James uploaded a video to her TikTok account, @kishaajames, in which she recorded her son’s reaction.

As the son, who appears to be a teenager, freaks out in the background, the mother is in fits of laughter.

“I forgot I was charging my toy… my son came in and saw it,” James said in the on-screen caption. “I’m having trouble breathing.” “No, Mom,” the enraged adolescent exclaims. “Take it out of sight, take it out of your room, put it in a bag, put it under your dresser… tuck it into a sock “How about putting it in a sock?” says the narrator. As his mother stifles her laughter, he assures her that it’s “not funny” and that he’s being “very serious.” It appears that this isn’t the first time James has displayed the item, as he rages that it’s “the third time this week.” And it’s only the third day of the week.” He’s further offended by the fact that it was left on top of a tablet, with the toy’s dark hue nicely concealing it on the device.

Since it was shared five days ago, the video with the simple statement “I’m sorry kid” has received over 4.3 million views. It’s also available to view here.

@kishaajames

Please accept my apologies, son #fyp #funny original sound – James, Lekisha A. James, who is thought to live in the United States, has subsequently released two more videos. “The ranting continues,” says the on-screen caption in Part 2, which has been viewed over 120,000 times. This kid acts like he’s my daddy or something.” James tries to hide the toy’s use in her second video by claiming that she uses it on her feet.

“I put it on the balls of my foot,” she recalls, adding, “It’s nothing.”

“No you don’t!” her son responds, skeptical. “That’s not a foot massager,” says the narrator. His protests continue in Part 3, which was just uploaded eight hours ago. “You instructed me to get it out of the way,” he adds every time James moves to pick up the toy. “Do not,” he says. This is a condensed version of the information.