Mom is furious at her brother for choosing a similar baby name.

A woman took to Mumsnet to express her displeasure with her brother’s child’s name choice, and the internet was not impressed.

The mother claimed that her sister-in-law became pregnant around the same time she did, posting to the discussion-based site under the username Isitweirdorisitjustme.

For the purpose of secrecy, the narrative poster revealed that she had given birth to a daughter named Molly.

“Six weeks later, they announced the arrival of their daughter, and her name was Polly,” she continued, expressing her dissatisfaction with her brother’s wife’s choice of a very similar name. They must have noticed the resemblance to Molly but felt it was ‘sweet.'” “To put things in perspective, I don’t live in the same nation as my brother.” Apart from COVID, we see one other only a few times a year and are a small family—he is my only sibling.” “Is it just me, or is it f***ing crazy that in our little family, we now have two girls, just six weeks apart with remarkably similar names?” the new mom lamented. I think they’ve already been set up for a lifetime of comparison, and this just adds to it.” The woman also stated that her mother frequently mispronounces the two children’s names and “always buys two sets of any gifts she receives for them, so I keep seeing photos of Polly dressed identically to Molly?” She concluded her statement by admitting that she knows she can’t face her brother, before questioning whether she was being unreasonable in being “quietly p****d off about this.” Since its publication on Mumsnet on November 29, the post has gotten a lot of attention, garnering over 330 comments, with many people disagreeing with the mother’s position.

"I fail to see what the issue is," Aquamarine1029, a social media user, remarked. You're inventing a problem where none exists. It's a different matter if your mother becomes perplexed." "You're extrapolating quite a bit there, they don't even reside in the same country," idontlikealdi commented. I have a lot of first cousins, and some of them have the same name as me. Has never been a source of contention!" "Your feelings are of course real and valid, but you're being," GoodbyePorpoiseSpit typed.