Mom is chastised for calling a $15K ambulance for her son who was bitten by a goat.

After their 1-year-old son’s finger was bitten by a goat in a pumpkin patch, a TikTok parent went viral. The toddler was rolled into an ambulance on a stretcher in a succession of videos.

Since its release on October 8, one video by @trippydayyz has received over 28.7 million views and 47,000 comments.

A small youngster walks near to a goat cage in the viral video and starts crying after the goat bites his finger. The video then switches to the child’s swollen and bruised finger being brought into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Many individuals in the original video’s comments chastised the parents for calling an ambulance instead of driving the child. Some people mentioned that there is an EMS scarcity all around the country.

“We have a statewide scarcity of ambulance staff, and people like you are wasting resources on stuff that should have been handled at an urgent care,” one user remarked. “There are persons who are DYING while waiting for an ambulance because they have toe discomfort,” says the narrator. There is a countrywide EMS staff deficit, as well as record patients in emergency departments, according to Brian Brooks, public information officer for Wake County EMS. Emergency department overcrowding, according to Brooks of The Washington Newsday, is also affecting ambulance shortages because ambulances must wait in the ER bay until a bed becomes available.

“Doctor’s offices are now overflowing. You can’t obtain an appointment…and those who aren’t feeling well have no choice except to visit the emergency room “Brooks told The Washington Newsday about it. “As a result, when the emergency department is overcrowded, we are backed up because we are unable to transfer treatment. That unit is not accessible to run calls when we have to wait an hour or two to get the patient out of our bed.” For non-emergency situations, Brooks advocates using urgent care facilities rather than wasting resources like ERs and ambulances.

Many viewers mirrored Brooks’ comments in another comment put on the video, suggesting that a primary care doctor would have done the job. One user noted, “A call to the pediatrician would have sufficed.”

The parent stated in "part 2" of the video.