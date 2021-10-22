Mom Gets Flak for Telling Daughter It’s “Her Own Fault” She Didn’t Get into Dream College.

Since Thursday, a Redditor known only as u/throw trash-leftover has garnered nearly 11,000 votes and nearly 4,000 comments in the site’s “Am I the A**hole” (AITA) thread, depicting a disagreement between her and her daughter, has received over 11,000 votes and nearly 4,000 comments.

The woman begins by stating that her daughter, “Mary,” “passed out” when she was a senior in high school—however, because the Redditor was not present at the time, she seemed to question her daughter’s story.

She wrote, “Mary has always been quite dramatic and lived off of attention.” “We pondered getting her evaluated for a condition at one point, but finally decided against it because she was good at convincing doctors to believe her falsehoods even as a toddler.” “She was a terror throughout her entire school career,” she continued. We were continuously embarrassed in front of the guidance counselor, pleading our case as parents who were doing their best. She didn’t turn in her homework, she had behavioral issues, and she was more ‘ill’ than anyone I’ve ever met.” Returning to the incident that occurred during Mary’s senior year, the Redditor noted that her daughter “continued stating the same thing, that her head hurt.” A doctor eventually diagnosed her with a concussion, and she only went to school for half days for a while. “She was given permission to return in November, but only for half days, and we both worked until 4 p.m. or later.” While I attempted to persuade her to return for full days, she gave up and said it was too painful, so we let her stay at home to recover.” “Mary’s academic progress was bottom of the barrel,” the mother said, “with less than half the time of the other kids.” “She also had to drop out of her AP courses since she was so far behind.” Mary’s “college pickings were slim” as a result. “We didn’t expect her to get many acceptances,” commented u/throw trash-leftover, “but she did manage a scholarship to her ‘dream college’ that halved the expenses,” before adding that her daughter had “never mentioned” the institution to them before.

“We got as far as orientation before realizing we couldn’t do it even with the scholarship and financial help.” This is a condensed version of the information.