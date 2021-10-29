Mom claims her son’s hearing aids were removed from a school photo in a video that has been viewed over 2 million times.

Families can love school photos, but one mother was disappointed when she received her child’s images and saw that her son’s hearing aids were not visible. Whitney Rose of the TikTok account thesedeafkidsrock filmed a video in which she exhibited the photo and claimed it was manipulated.

Whitney Rose explained the steps of her indignation when she first saw her son’s portrait in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 2 million times, with the song “Start a Riot” playing in the background. She decided to contact the photographic company after articulating her own concerns and hearing from other mothers and members of the deaf community.

This followed a succession of subsequent videos in which he described the scenario and responded to other people’s views.

“Perhaps it was the lighting with the new ear molds?” Rose wondered in the caption of her debut TikTok, which received over 130,000 views. He was sporting pale orange ear molds, she explained.

Rose updated her Instagram with an update, stating that she was not dissatisfied with the school. She added that her son attends a deaf school where he is encouraged to wear his hearing aids. When she contacted the photographic studio, they stated that the hearing aids were not edited out of the picture.

She claims she was told that they only edit images when they are asked to. Rose then suggested that the hearing aids could have been rinsed out if they had merely used a skin-softening product.

“They agreed to send a digital proof,” Rose explained, “and when I got the digital proof, I could see the hearing aids better than I could on a scrappy piece of paper.” “However, they appear to have been softened or something, and I believe the lighting had an effect on it.” She then presented the earmold that her kid was wearing for the shot, claiming that even if the earmold itself was invisible, the component that rests on top of the ear should have been visible.

"My honest belief is that there is some intentional camera work to produce skin and hearing aids, perhaps not intentional photoshopping out of the hearing aids."