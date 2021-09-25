Molly Ringwald Talks About Her Favorite Teen Film

The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and Sixteen Candles are unquestionably three of the best teen films of all time, at least in the 1980s.

Molly Ringwald, the star of all three films, is still regarded as a teen icon today.

The John Hughes muse, now 53 and a mother of teenagers, knows a thing or two about the teen movie genre.

In an interview with This website, Ringwald said, “One would think that after being one of the most famous teenagers ever, I would have some special insight into being a teenager, and I find that I’m actually sort of in the weeds with every other parent.”

“You know, so much was different when I was a teenager. All of the challenges we had to deal with in high school—bullying, insecurity—all of that hasn’t changed, but what has changed is the internet,” Ringwald explained.

“The fact that adolescents have to deal with all of that things 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the stressors of the climate and all of that, I truly believe it is more difficult to be a teenager now.”

But, as a teen icon, which contemporary teen film do you think Ringwald thinks nailed it?

The answer is Bo Burnham’s 2018 teen drama Eighth Grade, which he wrote and directed.

Ringwald remarked, “I think my favorite teen movie of all time is probably Eighth Grade, the Bo Burnham movie starring Elsie Fisher.”

“I think that nailed the essence of the movies that I made with John Hughes,” she says.

The film “seemed the most true to life in terms of what teams are going through now with the rigors of social media,” according to Ringwald.

“It’s amusing and it’s moving, and I think that’s probably my favorite,” she added.

Ringwald also acted in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Kissing Booth, and she admits that playing a mother was challenging but rewarding.

“It was a very different experience, and making those movies was a lot of fun,” she remarked. “It was pretty low pressure for me since I was really the maternal character—sort of a teen Buddha, if you will,” says the actress.

