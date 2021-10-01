Moderna Vaccine Recall Due to ‘Human Error’ in Stainless Steel Contamination.

Steel contamination identified in some Spanish-made Moderna vaccine doses earlier this year was due to human mistake, according to a report.

Authorities in Japan ordered the recall of three batches of Moderna shots, totaling around 1.6 million doses, in August after stainless steel particles were discovered inside.

The shots were made under contract with Rovi, a pharmaceutical facility in Madrid, and then imported and distributed by Takeda, a Japanese pharmaceutical company.

Following the discovery of the contamination, Moderna, Takeda, and Rovi launched a joint investigation, which discovered that the stainless steel contamination was caused by wrongly built machinery putting the tops on vaccine vials, according to Reuters.

The fault was found to be “due to human mistake particular to visually misjudging” a 1mm gap between two machine elements, according to the news agency.

Rovi stated that the batch was only meant for distribution in Japan, but South Korea, which also received Moderna vaccines from Spain, stated that it was unaffected at the time.

The contamination did not pose any safety risks, according to Japanese regulators and Moderna. According to Reuters, some 500,000 people received shots from the three batches that were halted in August.

According to medical technology magazine Pharmaceutical Technology, the companies issued a joint statement stating that “metallic particles of this size injected into a muscle may result in a local reaction, but are unlikely to result in other adverse reactions beyond the local site of the injection.”

The firms also stated that the contamination had no negative impact on the vaccine’s benefit or risk profile.

Pharmaceutical Technology announced that Japan has agreed to buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccination and 194 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

According to OurWorldInData, Japan has immunized around 70% of its population, with 60% of them receiving full vaccinations.

In comparison, the United States has a total immunization rate of 64 percent and the United Kingdom has a rate of 72 percent.

Due to a decrease in COVID infections, the Japanese government decided on Tuesday to lift the COVID state of emergency, which will take effect on Thursday.

Due to a decrease in COVID infections, the Japanese government decided on Tuesday to lift the COVID state of emergency, which will take effect on Thursday.