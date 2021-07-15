Mocks Candace Owens After the bullying scandal, Chrissy Teigen wrote a post about depression.

Chrissy Teigen has been chastised by Candace Owens after she uploaded an Instagram post about her mental health difficulties after being “cancelled” amid bullying allegations.

Teigen, 35, took to social media on Wednesday to share a lengthy piece about the fallout from the backlash she received a decade ago for tweets that attacked a then-teenage Courtney Stodden.

The model stated in her post that she “desperately” wanted to interact with her followers “rather than pretending” that everything was well, and that she was “tired of being sick with [herself]all day.”

Conservative commentator Owens, 32, ridiculed the image on Twitter hours after it was uploaded, writing: “Cubans are being slaughtered in the streets by their regime, but did you know that Chrissy Teigen is unhappy because no one is paying attention to her on Instagram anymore?”

Teigen’s Instagram post featured a photo of her legs, which she posed in ripped jeans while relaxing on a couch. “[It] just feels so strange to act as if nothing occurred in this online realm while feeling like absolute s*** in real life,” she says. Going outside is unpleasant and unnatural, yet being alone at home with my thoughts makes my melancholy mind run. But I’m aware that the way I’m managing things right now isn’t the best option.

“I’m disoriented and need to find my bearings; I need to wake up; I really want to interact with you people rather than pretending everything is fine.” I’m not used to doing things any other way!! Cancel club is an interesting concept, and I’ve learnt a great deal from it.

“Only a few know what it’s like, and it’s hard to know until you’re there. And it’s difficult to talk about it in that light because you’ll certainly come out as whiny when you’ve plainly made a mistake. It’s really awful. There is no such thing as victory. But there’s never any here.”

She said, “All I know is that I love you guys, that I miss you guys, and that I just wanted an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day.” “I’m not sure whether I should say anything because it’ll be mercilessly picked apart, but I’m not sure.” I’m afraid I won’t be able to help you. This is a condensed version of the information.