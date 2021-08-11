Missouri’s Medicaid expansion is to move forward, according to a judge, and the governor says the state will comply.

A judge ordered Tuesday that Missouri Republican Governor Mike Parson must provide Medicaid health insurance to thousands more newly eligible adults.

Despite the governor’s intransigence, Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ordered Parson’s administration to provide coverage to newly eligible adults. There will be no additional requirements for new participants to obtain health care coverage through the program.

In an email, Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said the administration would “respect the law” and “continue to look at how to operationalize the court’s ruling.”

The judgment represents a huge triumph for supporters of Medicaid expansion under the conditions of President Barack Obama’s 2010 federal health-care bill. Last year, Missouri voters approved a state constitutional amendment that expanded access to the government health-care program to around 275,000 more low-income adults, but Parson refused to implement it because the GOP-led legislature failed to authorize funds for it.

Three women who had recently become Medicaid eligible filed a lawsuit to compel Parson’s administration to provide them with health care. Last month, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the voter-approved Medicaid expansion program was lawful and ordered the lower court to find in their favor.

In a statement, Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade stated, “With today’s court order, Medicaid eligibility in Missouri is finally increased, as its voters mandated and as its citizens deserve.” “There can be no more delays in implementation or excuses.”

It’s still unclear how the state will cover the costs of health care for the newly qualified people. To set aside more money for Medicaid, the Legislature may need to convene a special session. Otherwise, the state faces a funding shortfall for the program.

Jones stated, “We will continue to work with the Department of Social Services and the General Assembly to plan a road ahead to enroll the larger population while keeping the MO HealthNet program solvent.”