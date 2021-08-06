Mississippi’s Delta Variant is ‘like a Tsunami,’ according to a state health official.

On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Health announced 2,094 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths linked to the virus. Almost the last two weeks, the department has received over 14,000 additional cases, according to the department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant continues to be the principal spreader of COVID-19 across the United States, accounting for at least 93 percent of all sequenced cases, according to recent CDC estimates.

Mississippi is the second-least vaccinated state in the US, according to Our World in Data, with only 34.8 percent of the population fully vaccinated. It’s only slightly better than Alabama, which has the lowest vaccination rate at 34.6 percent.

During a press conference on Friday, state Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, “We’re seeing a spectacular spike in daily reported cases of COVID, and this is solely linked to the Delta variety, which is sweeping over Mississippi like a tsunami.”

According to Dobbs, the state now sees 144 new COVID patients per day on average, with 178 new hospitalizations. There were 1,147 COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals as of Thursday, according to Dobbs, and the state’s Intensive Care Units were all full.

At a press conference last week, Republican Governor Tate Reeves called the federal advise to wear masks indoors “foolish” and “destructive.” “This order has nothing to do with reasonable science,” he remarked.

“We believe in freedom in Mississippi,” he added.

Wearing a mask indoors “maximizes” protection against the Delta strain, according to the CDC, and helps to prevent the virus from spreading to others.

Mississippi has not gone as far as Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, which have all passed laws prohibiting local governments from enacting mask laws. With Reeves’ emphasis on liberty, getting the vaccine or contracting COVID appear to be the only two options. Dobbs predicted that “nearly everyone” would come into contact with the virus at some point.

“As we’ve been saying for a long time, it’s unavoidable that practically everyone will either get the vaccine or acquire COVID at some point,” Dobbs said. “The good news is that getting the vaccine protects both you and your family. But if you acquire COVID, you’re not just getting COVID, but you’re also leaving. This is a condensed version of the information.