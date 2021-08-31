Miss Mercedes Morr: Who Was She? In a Texas apartment, an Instagram model was discovered dead.

On Sunday, a renowned Instagram influencer was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond, Texas.

Miss Mercedes Morr, whose true name was Janae Gagnier, had millions of fans on social media, including 2.6 million on Instagram alone. She was 33 years old at the time.

Stars like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are among her Instagram followers. She was also active on OnlyFans.

She hasn’t updated her Instagram grid in over a week.

According to ABC 13, Gagnier was discovered dead in the Cortland Apartments, situated at 5200 Pointe West Circle in Richmond.

