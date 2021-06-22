Miranda Cosgrove Reveals the Original Concept for ‘iCarly’

According to Miranda Cosgrove, the original concept for iCarly was not based on a web program.

In iCarly, Carly (Cosgrove) and her best friend Sam (Jennette McCurdy) launch a web show with pal Freddie (Nathan Kress) behind the camera, and they set out on a path to internet success.

The plotline, which became a worldwide hit with children, wasn’t always in the show’s plans. According to Cosgrove, Carly was supposed to become famous on television.

In an interview with This website, Cosgrove noted, “When they came to me and asked me to do the program iCarly, I didn’t understand because the character Carly was supposed to get cast on a TV show and become famous from being on a TV show.” But she’s just an ordinary person who this casting director observes and casts in a show.”

According to the 28-year-old, Carly’s choice to become the host of a web show was decided at the last minute.

“They were like, let’s make it an online show—like last minute—they switched it,” she explained. “ It was especially amusing because I had no concept what a web show was at the time. I was thinking that if I watched a TV show, everything would make sense. “I’m not sure what the point of this whole web show is.”

The show debuted in 2007, when Cosgrove was 14 years old, and lasted five seasons before being cancelled in 2012.

To the delight of fans everywhere, the sitcom has returned on Paramount+ in a more adult version.

Cosgrove heard that the show was being evaluated for a revival after receiving a phone call from Nickelodeon’s Executive Vice President Paula Kaplan.

The singer, who performs the show’s iconic theme song, “Leave It All To Me,” said the writers purposefully incorporated elements from their own lives into the revival.

That meant a lot of bad dates for Cosgrove’s character Carly, which she goes through in the first two episodes of the show.

