Minnesota, Prince’s home state, will lobby Congress to award a medal to the late pop star.

Minnesota politicians are pushing for Prince to be posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, which will be displayed in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the bill’s many supporters in Minnesota’s congressional delegation, feels Prince was an inspiration who deserved to be recognized.

“Prince is regarded as a Minnesota legend. He demonstrated that being a short, Black child from Minneapolis could still make a difference in the world. He not only changed the course of music history, but he also put Minneapolis on the map, according to Omar.

The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the nation’s highest citizen distinctions, having been bestowed on people including George Washington, Rosa Parks, the Wright Brothers, the Dalai Lama, and others.

Senator Amy Klobuchar believes Prince, like the past awardees, is deserving of this honor.

“Prince made the world a better place because he touched our hearts, opened our minds, and made us want to dance.” We are honoring his memories and talents as a composer, performer, and music innovator with this law. Because of him, purple reigns supreme in Minnesota today and every day,” Klobuchar added.

The Congressional Gold Medal will be awarded to both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and must be approved by two-thirds of both chambers before being signed into law by the president.

Prince, 57, died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park residence in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on April 21, 2016. His songs included “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” and “When Doves Cry.”

Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minneapolis, are leading the charge for Prince’s resolution. Senator Tina Smith and Representatives Jim Hagedorn, Angie Craig, Dean Phillips, Betty McCollum, Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber, and Omar have all signed on as original cosponsors.

With seven Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, an Oscar for the score to Purple Rain, and a Golden Globe, Prince is “widely considered as one of the finest musicians of his generation,” according to the legislation.

