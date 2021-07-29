Mina, a K-pop star, was taken to the hospital after allegedly attempting suicide.

Mina, a former member of the girl group AOA, was reportedly found bleeding at her house and sent to the hospital.

Mina (full Korean name: Kwon Mina) was having severe bleeding at her house on July 29, according to South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo. An anonymous acquaintance discovered her there.

Mina was discovered at home by an acquaintance, who contacted 911, and she was transferred to a local hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, according to a South Korean daily newspaper. Mina’s condition is not life threatening, according to the newspaper, but she has yet to regain consciousness.

The acquaintance went to see Mina after they were unable to contact the singer/actress, according to Hankook Ilbo.

Mina’s Instagram account released screengrabs of a handwritten message on July 29.

Mina mentioned current controversies in the letter, according to South Korean newspapers Hankyung (also known as The Korean Economic Daily) and Joongang Ilbo (also known as the Korea JoongAng Daily).

The bullying charges Mina made against former AOA leader Jimin (also known as Shin Ji-min) via a series of Instagram postings last July were among the controversies highlighted, according to both outlets.

According to the Korea Herald at the time, Mina claimed in her tweets that she attempted suicide due to Jimin’s maltreatment of her.

Following the event, Jimin departed AOA last year. “Jimin has decided to leave AOA and suspend all of her activities in the entertainment industry,” FNC Entertainment announced in a statement at the time, according to the Korea Times.

“We accept complete responsibility for this scenario, and in the future, we will handle our artists more carefully.”

Chosun Ilbo, Hankook Ilbo, and other Korean news outlets reported earlier this month that Mina was embroiled in a cheating scandal.

The K-pop artist was accused of dating her now-ex-boyfriend (who is referred to as “” [Yoo Joon-young] in a post uploaded on Mina’s Instagram account on Thursday) while he was involved in another relationship.

Hankook Ilbor stated on July 12 that Mina apologized on her social media account on July 4 and 5, admitting her role in the event. According to Hankook Ilbo, Mina also stated at the time that she and her then-boyfriend had broken up.

