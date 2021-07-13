Millie Bobby Brown’s Millie Echo Remarks Incite Outrage

Hunter “Echo” Ecimovic, a TikTok celebrity, has come under criticism for comments he made about actress Millie Bobby Brown during their claimed sexual involvement.

Ecimovic hugging and embracing Stranger Things actress Brown has surfaced on social media, and the photos are alleged to have been taken late last year when she was 16 and he was 20.

In California, where Ecimovic is thought to be situated, the legal age of consent is 18.

Ecimovic, who has more than 1.6 million TikTok followers, went live on Instagram with a group of pals on Monday, answering concerns about the nature of his relationship with the British actress.

Ecimovic, 21, made a series of obscene statements allegedly directed at Brown, in which he hinted to having had sexual experiences with her.

While claims were made that Brown was “in love” with him during their supposed time together, the social media sensation was photographed smiling with his little entourage.

As the backlash mounted, Ecimovic defiantly retaliated, saying that he had “zero things to apologize for” while speaking on camera.

“You guys don’t know anything,” he continued. You’re just following one person’s lead and saying things like, “Everyone hates him, so everyone will hate me.”

He continued, “You guys just follow each other like a huge duck followed by little ducks.” “You just follow up on whatever the most important issue is. You folks have no idea what happened, and I will never apologize. I hope you are aware of this.”

“Let me be clear: I have nothing to apologize for. I don’t have anything to apologize for. You folks have no idea what you’re talking about.”

“I was living at Millie’s house for eight months,” he claimed, adding that Brown’s parents approved of their supposed relationship. What the f*** is a lawsuit, anyway? I assumed her mother and father were well-informed.”

Footage from the Instagram Live session has also been uploaded on Twitter, where Ecimovic has been condemned by a huge number of people.

As admirers of Brown speak out against Ecimovic, multiple posts have been published to an Instagram account named @exposinghunterecho since Monday.

