Military Service, Netflix Deal, and Net Worth of Prince Harry

Prince Harry served in Afghanistan and later used money left to him by Princess Diana to start a new life in America with Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal obligations at the end of March 2020, putting Harry, for the first time in his life, in risk of financial ruin.

They did, however, swiftly establish themselves, and now have a multi-million dollar Netflix deal, a Spotify podcast, and a nine-bedroom property in Montecito.

After Harry utilized the millions given to him by Princess Diana to help them get set up in California after they stepped down from royal duties, they received a little help from a very special individual.

What Was Diana’s Net Worth When She Left Harry?

During their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan were able to talk about their own financial journey.

“My family basically cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us,” the duke explained. In the first quarter of 2020, for sure.”

“I brought what my mother left me,” he continued. And without it, we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this, so in terms of my mother’s reaction, I believe she anticipated it. Throughout the process, I was aware of her presence.”

In an uncommon step for the royal family, Princess Diana’s will was made public a year after her death, with a lawyer at the time explaining that her estate desired to be transparent.

According to a Reuters article from March 1998, when the will was published, William and Harry’s mother left £21.5 million, with roughly £8.5 million in inheritance tax withheld.

According to the news agency, the £13 million left over was mostly split between her sons, though her 17 godchildren were given the opportunity to choose a souvenir from her belongings and her former butler Paul Burrell was given £50,000. At the time the inheritance was paid, the brothers had roughly £6.5 million.

According to currency changes from 1998, the post-tax pot was roughly $21.45 million at the time, according to The New York Times.

