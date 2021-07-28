Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s baffling bathing admission has sparked a tidal wave of memes.

When Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed their unique bathing habits this week, they raised a few heads.

During an appearance by the Hollywood pair on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the discussion moved to soap.

Shepard explained to co-host Monica Padman that daily use of soap depletes the body’s natural oils. Kutcher and Kunis both agreed, noting that they don’t get complete body washes too often.

“Who taught you not to wash?” Padman inquired, shocked.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up, so I didn’t shower very often anyway,” Kunis explained, adding that she has instilled this habit in her children.

Wyatt Isabelle, a 6-year-old daughter, and Dimitri Portwood, a 4-year-old son, are the former That ’70s Show co-stars’ children.

Kunis admitted, “I was never that parent that bathed my newborns.”

Kutcher stated that now that their children are older, they have a system for washing clothes, which is to only clean it if they detect dirt on the kids.

“Clean them if you can see the dirt on them,” he advised. “Otherwise, it’s pointless.”

Kutcher also disclosed that he just uses soap and water on his “armpits and crotch” on a regular basis, adding that he “never” uses anything else.

“I do have a tendency to splash some water on my face after a workout to flush out all the salts,” he added.

Unsurprisingly, the revelation has sparked a flood of memes from social media users bemused by the couple’s cleanliness standards.

One Twitter user captioned an image of Robert Pattinson holding his nose, “when ashton kutcher and mila kunis kids walk into class.”

When Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ children enter the classroom photo.

twitter.com/uAs7afNxiZ

27 July 2021 — Fresh (@freshbtw)

“Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ uber driver takin em to the olive garden,” another captioned an image from SpongeBob SquarePants.

The uber driver that took ashton kutcher and mila kunis to the olive garden photo.

twitter.com/VDdFPpGrL4

@richardpls_ (@richardpls_) (@richardpls_) (@richardpls_) ( 27th of July, 2021

“Ashton Kutcher truly told the whole world he takes heaux baths,” podcaster Jemele Hill joked.

Ashton Kutcher has admitted to taking heaux baths in front of the entire globe. pic.twitter.com/SOujCTcmeA

July 27, 2021 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill)

