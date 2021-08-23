Mike Richards’ Vaccine Remarks Resurface, and Mayim Bialik remains silent.

Former Big Bang Theory star Bialik was hired to host the primetime version of the show as well as specials, while Richards was set to be the permanent presenter.

However, there have been calls for Bialik, 45, to resign as presenter due to comments she made concerning vaccines in the past. Bialik made the vaccine remark in her 2012 book Beyond the Sling.

“We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children,” Bialik, who earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience in 2007, wrote, “but this is a very personal decision that should be made only after sufficient research, which is now within reach of every parent who seeks to learn about their child’s health regardless of their medical knowledge or educational status.”

“She has been completely vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and is not at anyway an anti-vaxxer,” a spokeswoman for Bialik told The Wrap.

In 2015, she attempted to refute the suspicions by tweeting, “dispelling myths abt my opinion on vaccines.” I’m not against it. My children have had their vaccinations. There is so much rage and hysteria. I hope this clarifies things for you.”

In an October 2020 YouTube video, the Blossom actress clarified her views on vaccines, confirming that she and her two children would be taking the COVID-19 vaccine as well as yearly flu shots.

“This year, I’m going to do something I haven’t done in 30 years: I’m going to be vaccinated. Yes, I am aware! What’s more, guess what? She added at the time, “I’m genuinely going to get two.”

“You might be thinking, ‘Hey, Dr. Mayim Bialik, you don’t believe in vaccines!’ You’re one of those anti-vaxxers,’” says the narrator. In the video, Bialik continued. “I wrote a book about my parenting experiences approximately ten years ago, and at the time, my children had not gotten the standard vaccine regimen. But I’ve never, ever claimed that vaccines aren’t valuable, useful, or necessary, because they are.”

