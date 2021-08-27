Mike Richards sabotaged the process. ‘Jeopardy!’ According to a former contestant.

Since Mike Richards stepped down as host of Jeopardy!, many fans and previous contestants have expressed their displeasure with the negative publicity the show has received.

After past inflammatory statements he made on his podcast surfaced, the quiz show’s executive producer will no longer be presenting.

Richards “sabotage[d]” the cherished show and the venerable host position, according to one former contender.

The 11-time Jeopardy! champion Arthur Chu told The Daily Beast, “It’s like staring in the mirror and shooting yourself in the face.”

“You couldn’t destroy the show more purposefully than this.”

Meanwhile, Anneke Garcia, a past contestant, told the site that Richards landing the hosting gig was more about “a show business guy getting to do what he wants” than finding the finest Alex Trebek replacement.

The Ringer released a piece in August regarding statements Richards made on The Randumb Show, a podcast he hosted in 2013 and 2014.

Richards criticized women’s weight, Jews, and other groups in some of his remarks, prompting the Anti-Defamation League to launch an investigation.

Richards announced his resignation and sent an apology to the staff on Friday.

“Moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the proper choice for the show,” Richards said in a statement later released.

“As a result, I will be stepping down as host with immediate effect. As a result, we are canceling production today,” reads part of the message.

While the search for a new permanent host continues, a new lineup of guest hosts will be assembled in the meantime, and Richards will remain as executive producer, despite mounting calls for him to resign.

“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwarranted bad attention that has come to Jeopardy!” he concluded. over the last three weeks, and for the resulting uncertainty and delays. I recognize that I have a long way to go in regaining your trust and confidence.”

“We support Mike’s decision to stand down as host,” Sony Pictures Television stated in a separate statement. Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and we were surprised to learn about it this week. This is a condensed version of the information.