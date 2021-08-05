Mike Richards’ ‘Jeopardy!’ has enraged LeVar Burton fans. Hosting Updates

Fans of LeVar Burton are outraged by the revelation that Mike Richards will take over as the permanent host of Jeopardy! today.

Following the death of long-running quiz show host Alex Trebeck in November, Burton has been a strong favorite to replace him, with a large fan base behind him.

This season, the show has had a rotating cast of hosts, including Burton, Richards, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Dr. Mehmet Oz, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and others.

However, it has recently been rumored that Richards, who is an executive producer on the quiz show, is in advanced talks to become the show’s permanent presenter.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures is in talks with a number of potential candidates.

“YALL COULD PICK CHAD MCWHITERSON FOR A WHOLE ICONIC LEVAR BURTON, BUT YOU PICKING CHAD MCWHITERSON FOR… WHAT???” Luvvie Ajayi, an author, tweeted.

“LeVar Burton should be the next host of”Jeopardy!” added activist Charlotte Clymer. I can’t believe we’re having this conversation at all. He’s the most logical choice.”

“LEVAR BURTON DID NOT HAVE HIS RIGHT FOOT CUT OFF, BE THE ENGINEER OF A WHOLE-ASS STARSHIP, OR TEACH THE ENTIRE WORLD TO READ JUST SO YALL COULD DO THIS SHIT,” writer James III stated, referencing to Burton’s previous appearances on Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

“Everyone: We would love to have Levar Burton host Jeopardy,” publicist Danny Deraney tweeted.

“Yes, please, Levar Burton.

“Jeopardy: We’ll give the job to Mike Richards, the guy who hosted Beauty and the Geek.”