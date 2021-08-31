Mike Richards is no longer an executive producer on the game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

According to a statement released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on Tuesday, Mike Richards will no longer be an executive producer on Jeopardy! or Wheel of Fortune.

Richards’ exit occurred less than two weeks after he stepped down as host of Jeopardy! in the wake of backlash over controversial remarks he made in the past. Despite the fact that Richards stepped down as the show’s host, Sony initially stated that he would continue to serve as an executive producer.

In a note to staff employees that Sony shared with This website, Suzanne Prete, senior vice president of business and strategy for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, confirmed Richards’ retirement from his executive producer post.

“I’m writing to inform you that Mike will be stepping down as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! Prete’s message stated, “Effective immediately.” “We had hoped that when Mike left his job as host of Jeopardy! It would have lessened the upheaval and internal strife we’ve all been through these past few weeks. That clearly did not occur.”

