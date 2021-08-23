Mike Richards is being pressured to resign as Executive Producer of “Jeopardy!”

Following his resignation as host, a number of Jeopardy! fans are demanding on Mike Richards to stand down as executive producer of the quiz show.

Following repeated scandals over his prior insulting comments, Richards stated on Friday that he was stepping down as the new permanent host.

The Ringer released a piece last week that included statements Richards made on his podcast “The Randumb Show” in 2013 and 2014 insulting women’s weight, Jews, and other groups. The Anti-Defamation League launched an investigation on the remarks.

“As I indicated last week, I was ecstatic to be asked to host the syndicated show and to have the opportunity to broaden my responsibilities. However, it has become evident over the last several days that continuing as host would be too much of a distraction for our viewers and not the best choice for the show,” his statement read last week in part.

“As a result, I will be stepping down as host with immediate effect. As a result, today’s manufacturing will be canceled.”

In the meanwhile, a new roster of guest hosts will be arranged while the search for a new permanent host continues.

Despite his departure as host, Richards plans to stay on as executive producer of the popular show, a move that has angered some fans who want him to leave completely.

The New York Times quoted fan Andy Saunders, who maintains the website “The Jeopardy! Fan,” as saying, “It feels like he doesn’t quite comprehend the significance of his mistake and thinks that if he just stays behind the scenes, everything will blow away.”

“From this fan’s standpoint, Mike Richards performed a lousy job as EP,” Saunders added. Last season, there were a handful of gaffes that had viewers thinking, “How on earth did that get aired?”

Mike Richards, in one fan’s opinion, did a poor job as EP. Last season, there were a handful of gaffes that had viewers thinking, “How on earth did that get aired?” https://t.co/cAHdHgDIjH

August 20, 2021 — The Jeopardy! Fan (@ thejeopardyfan)

Meanwhile, much of the criticism regarding the Jeopardy! hosting issue has been taking place on Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.