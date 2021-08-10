Mike Dean, Kanye West’s producer, reveals a possible reason for the delay of “Donda.”

Donda, Kanye West’s next album, has gotten a lot of attention on social media in recent days as it continues to be delayed.

When responding to a meme on Twitter, renowned producer Mike Dean disclosed a possible explanation for the star’s 10th studio album’s delay.

On Thursday, West hosted a second listening webcast event for the album at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with fans expecting Donda to be released on Friday, August 6.

And while a series of memes surfaced on Twitter about another release date being missed for Donda—which was initially set for July 2020 but has yet to see the light of day—one image in particular drew Dean’s eye.

A Twitter user tweeted a photo of West angrily yelling into his phone from the Atlanta event, along with the witty caption: “Make sure Mike Dean is locked up in that room.” We’re not done yet! “He was actually contacting me [about]a mix mistake!! ” Dean responded to the tweet on Saturday, saying of singer and designer West, “He was actually calling me [about]a mix error!! Dean, who has collaborated with West on the majority of his studio albums, including Graduation (2007), 808s and Heartbreaks (2008), and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010), replied with a number of additional Donda-related tweets.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned from all the Donda delays, it’s that @therealmikedean is a national treasure,” one of the tweets said. West’s 24-track album is presently available for pre-order on Apple Music, with a recent update suggesting that it will be available for purchase on August 13.

West has been working on the highly anticipated album at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in recent weeks.

He was actually calling me because of a mix-up!! — MIKE DEAN! https://t.co/TNkP2Jcu4f #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 7, 2021 Donda was supposed to be released on August 6, although it was originally scheduled to be released on July 23—one day after his first album listening event in Atlanta. He also held a smaller listening gathering in Las Vegas earlier in July.

