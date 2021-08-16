Mike Dean, Kanye West’s producer, has returned to work after denying claims that he had left the film “Donda.”

The rumor mill has gone into overdrive as Kanye West keeps his fans waiting for the release of his long-awaited album, Donda.

After a series of tweets he published over the weekend were misinterpreted by some fans as revealing he had walked away, veteran producer Mike Dean was compelled to dispel rumors that he had left working on the film.

Dean, on the other hand, demonstrated that he was still very much in work mode on Sunday night, when he posted an aerial image of his enormous collection of musical instruments to Twitter with the caption: “Showtime.”

Time for a show. pic.twitter.com/yH5atCZVJS

— DEAN, MIKE! August 16, 2021 (@therealmikedean)

Dean had just sent a series of tweets, including one that said it was “wonderful to be at the house,” debunking claims that he had stepped down from working on West’s 10th studio album.

Dean wrote on his Twitter account, “I haven’t quit anything.” “The album goes on. Lol. People put far too much stock in tweets. Lol.”

Last month, West and his team relocated to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium—the site of his two most recent listening parties—to finish work on Donda, which has been plagued by delays.

— DEAN, MIKE! 15 August 2021 (@therealmikedean) #MWA

Donda, which was set to be released in July 2020, was supposed to be released on July 23, the day following his first Atlanta listening event. After his second event on August 6, it was expected to be released.

According to Pitchfork, West also held a smaller listening party for the album earlier in July in Las Vegas, which boasts a slew of guest performers, including Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, Jay Electronica, and The Weeknd.

After the new August 13 release date passed without the album being released, it is now scheduled to be released on Apple Music on August 20.

Dean has collaborated with West on nearly all of his studio albums, including The College Dropout (2004), Graduation (2007), 808s and Heartbreaks (2008), and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010). (2010).

