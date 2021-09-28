Miguel’s divorce from his wife, Nazanin Mandi, has left fans devastated.

Miguel’s Grammy-winning singer has announced that he and his wife Nazanin Mandi are divorcing, which is a sad day for Miguel’s fans.

The 35-year-old pair has been married for three years and has been together for 17 years.

The news comes only weeks after they celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

They announced their separation in a joint statement on Tuesday, but didn’t elaborate on why they decided to part ways.

A representative for the couple told People Magazine, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now.” “Both of them wish each other well.”

Miguel’s fans have been devastated by the news, as the singer is known for his love songs and long-term relationship with Mandi, who has been in several of his romantic music videos, including “Coffee” and “Girls Like You.”

Mandi was also the inspiration for one of Miguel’s most well-known songs, “Adorn.”

Miguel told People in 2013 that Mandi inspired the song: “I had been on a long trip and was anxious to see her.” While I was on the plane, that’s where the song started, with that emotion. I’m not sure how I got from ‘These lips can’t wait to taste your skin’ to the finish of the song, but I felt it was unique when I heard it.’

Unsurprisingly, the termination of such a deep love has devastated many followers and fans of Miguel’s music today.

One tweet says, “I’m not really into celebrity relationships because no one knows what goes on behind closed doors, but gosh we were all hoping for Miguel & Nazanin.” “They were a stable couple before fame and money, and now they’re splitting up after 17 years together. “What exactly is love?”

Another fan used a meme to show their sadness:

Another fan used a meme to show their sadness: