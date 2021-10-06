Microplastics are consumed in large quantities by infants, according to a new study.

According to a new study published by the American Chemical Society, infants consume 15 times more microplastics than adults.

Researchers from New York University’s School of Medicine’s Departments of Pediatrics and Environmental Medicine conducted the study. During the investigation, the researchers tested for two types of microplastics in feces samples: polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polycarbonate (PC).

The scientists discovered at least one form of microplastic in all of the fecal samples from the ten adults and six infants, although the infant samples had ten times the quantity of microplastic as the adult samples.

According to the National Ocean Service, microplastics are bits of any sort of plastic that are less than 5 mm in length. Cosmetics, medication capsules, textiles, some cleansers, and toothpaste are all examples of businesses that use microplastics. They can sometimes be carried into the bloodstream because they are tiny enough.

Microplastics can also form when larger plastic products begin to degrade. It could be as simple as washing synthetic fabric garments in the sink and finding microscopic fibers left behind.

But how can these microplastics wind up in the stomachs of children? Babies chew on items like dolls, chew toys, bottles, sippy cups, and other plastic items, according to the study’s researchers.

“It is common for one-year-old infants to eat plastic objects and clothing. Furthermore, studies have indicated that newborn formula made in PP bottles can release millions of MPs, and many processed baby foods are packaged in plastic containers, which are another source of exposure in one-year-old infants,” according to the report.

The researchers also believe that when babies crawl on carpets that contain microplastics, they eat these plastics.

“As newborns crawl on carpeted surfaces frequently, carpets comprised of PET and PP can be another source of MP exposure,” the researchers wrote in the report.

While there is little scientific evidence of microplastics’ detrimental effects, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration claims that a considerable number of these broken-down plastics wind up in the ocean and can harm marine life. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is now spearheading research into the effects of microplastics.

