Micro- and nanoplastics are released when steam disinfects baby bottle nipples, according to a study.

Some parents steam the silicon-rubber nipples of infant bottles to clean them, but a team of researchers discovered that the practice can actually produce micro- and nanoplastics.

“Babies are the most sensitive group for any contaminants, not just microplastics,” the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) said in a news release. “Conventional techniques are unable to detect these small particles, and the smaller the particles, the greater the physiological effect.”

Traditional approaches, according to the university, can’t identify particles smaller than 20 micrometers, or approximately half the thickness of a human hair. The researchers partnered with colleagues in China for the study, which was published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology. They used a “new and emerging approach” known as optical photothermal infrared to get a closer look at the baby bottle teats (O-PTIR).

They employed this method to examine the silicone teats’ surface as well as the wash water following steam disinfection. In the wash waters of steam-disinfected nipples, the technique revealed “flake- or oil-film-shaped” micro- and nanoplastics as small as 0.6 micrometers. “Submicrometre-resolved steam etching on and chemical alteration of the teat surface” was also discovered. According to the news release, “Silicone rubber was previously thought to be a thermally stable polymeric material,” but “we observed that it develops aging with repeated wet heat disinfection.”

“The findings showed that an infant might consume >0.66 million elastomer-derived micro-sized plastics (MPs) by the age of one year (approximately 81 percent in 1.5 – 10 m),” the researchers said.

The findings, according to the researchers, point to a new “entry channel” for micro- and nanoplastics into the environment and people’s bodies. Although the whole extent of these minuscule particles’ environmental and health dangers is unknown, there is “increasing worry” about their potential consequences.

According to a study published in 2020, bottle-fed newborns eat “millions” of microplastics per day. Similarly, researchers tested adults’ and newborns’ feces in September this year and discovered that both contained “at least one form of microplastic,” with babies having 10 times greater PET concentrations on average than adults.

“Some plastics find their way into wastewater systems. According to the news release, “they go into the water and landfills.” “Because they don’t degrade quickly, they have such a long life in the ecosystem.” Apart from the nipples, the researchers noted. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.