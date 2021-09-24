Mickey Guyton, the first black woman to be nominated for a Grammy for solo country artist, has released an album.

Mickey Guyton, a country music artist, released her debut album Remember Her Name on Friday, just over a year after her Grammy-nominated single “Black Like Me” gained international notice.

Country Music Television (CMT) announced the day before the album’s release that Guyton will be honored as the Breakout Artist of 2021 at its “Artists of the Year” event next month.

At the 2021 CMT Artists Of The Year,[email protected] will be awarded as “Breakout Artist of the Year!”

On October 13 at 9/8c, join us for the celebration. pic.twitter.com/k3ZGWAgGKl #CMTAOTY

23 September 2021 — CMT (@CMT)

Guyton is also set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The View next week as part of Today’s summer concert series to promote her new album. The anticipated performances were announced earlier this week when Capitol Records Nashville, Guyton’s first record company, released the track listing for Remember Her Name.

“Black Like Me,” one of the 15 songs Guyton co-wrote, is included among the album’s 16 tracks. Guyton wrote “Black Like Me” over a year before releasing it to the public on June 1, 2020. Guyton told This website in an interview last October that she didn’t intend to share the song with anyone outside of her trusted inner circle at first, but felt compelled to do so as protests against systemic racism and violence against Black Americans gained traction in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Guyton told This website last October, “I was just going off my own experiences of being a Black person in America.” “That song was really just me singing about it, and I never thought it would ever see the light of day,” she says.

Guyton told This website that she had been instructed for years to make her songs “light and fluffy,” advice that she said ran counter to her experience as a Black woman seeking to break into a male-dominated industry. Following a talk with her husband, she decided to attempt “writing my truth,” and the subsequent popularity of “Black Like Me” encouraged her to keep writing honestly about herself. This is a condensed version of the information.