Mickey Guyton Dismounts from the ‘Nashville Hamster Wheel.’

Mickey Guyton is proof that if you wait long enough, wonderful things will come to you. Following the 2020 release of her much-talked-about single “Black Like Me,” a poignant commentary about being a Black person in America, the Texas-born country music singer has become a breakout sensation after years of going through what she now refers to as the “Nashville hamster wheel.” Guyton became the first Black female artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the Best Country Solo Performance category for that song, and she also performed “Black Like Me” during the ceremony in March. She co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urban a month later. Guyton was just nominated for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards’ New Artist of the Year category, which will be place on November 10 in Nashville. Given that Guyton has been signed to a record company for almost a decade, the nomination seems hilarious.

Guyton, 38, tells The Washington Newsday about the late attention, “It’s really crazy because it’s all fantastic.” “However, we’re still trapped inside. You’ll get these highs, and then it’ll be over, and you’ll be like, ‘OK, back into my cubby hole now.’ That’s why, because the pandemic has been so fascinating, I’ve been able to maintain such a relaxed attitude toward it. And now I have a baby who, in some ways, surpasses everything I’ve accomplished. It’s awe-inspiring.” Guyton eventually released her long-awaited debut full-length album Remember Her Name (Capitol Nashville) in September, something she never imagined would happen. Her reservations are well-founded, given the challenges she faced as one of the few female singers of color in country music, a group that includes Yola, Linda Martell, and Rhiannon Giddens.

"This album had been in the works for a long time," Guyton says, "but I got so diverted and pulled in all of these various places trying to get on country radio." 'I can't do this,' I finally said. 'Leave me, everyone, and your thoughts alone, and I'll figure out what I want to say on my own.'" Remember Her Name, a touching work, was inspired by Guyton's personal and professional challenges.