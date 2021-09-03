Mick Foley Remembers Trying to Contact Daffney Unger as She Passes Away at the Age of 46.

Wrestling icon Mick Foley has written a heartfelt tribute to his friend Daffney Unger, who died suddenly at the age of 46.

While the cause of death has not been revealed, Unger, whose real name is Shannon Spruill, caused great alarm on Wednesday night when she talked about injuring herself on Instagram Live.

Unger, dubbed the “Scream Queen” by followers, was shown violently crying as she said: “Do you guys not comprehend that I am all alone?” in a disturbing video uploaded on Twitter. “Are you oblivious to what I’m saying?”

After Unger’s death was announced by her “extremely distraught” mother, Jean Tookey Spruill, on Thursday, former WWE star Foley turned to Facebook to share a touching tribute to the star, titled “REMEMBERING DAFFNEY.”

“Once I got aware of the video, I did what I could to reach out to her – but like everyone else who attempted calling, my attempt went straight to voicemail,” he wrote, recalling the devastating video broadcast on Wednesday night.

“I heard from a few of her pals who said they were unable to contact her as well. I awoke this morning to the devastating news that Daffney was no longer with us.”

“It’s a sad day for everyone who saw Daffney in WCW from 1999 to 2001, Impact from 2009 to 2011, or any indie events where she was lucky enough to appear,” he continued. “Daff was a breath of fresh air, a true original with a distinct style and demeanor that was well ahead of her time.

“Watching her work in WCW with Crowbar and David Flair was a blast, and when she came to Impact, I thought she was one of the most intriguing personalities in the business.

“She got her foot in the door with the ‘Governor’ persona, which was a parody of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, but she soon got her opportunity to shine in her own inimitable way—as Daffney, the scream queen, with the look pundit Tazz dubbed ‘Zombie hot.’”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

“It’s critical that we try to learn from her death—it happened so quickly. This is a condensed version of the information.