Michigan Declares a State of Emergency in Counties Affected by a Strange, Dangerous Sewer Odor.

After significant quantities of a “unknown” chemical vapor were found, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for areas of the state on Thursday.

A state of emergency was declared for the city of Flat Rock, as well as surrounding Wayne and Monroe counties, according to the declaration.

The strange gas, which was discovered on Monday, appears to be originating from Flat Rock’s sewer system. Some residents in the area have been evacuated as a result of the leak.

The city of Flat Rock, largely in Wayne County, experienced a hazardous materials emergency on August 30, 2021, in the form of an unknown stench, posing a major health and safety threat to inhabitants, according to the proclamation.

“The source of the odor and the pollutant have yet to be discovered, but the leak has the potential to be explosive.”

The mystery leak is being investigated by officials from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Great Lakes & Energy, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The declaration of an emergency allows the state to mobilize more resources to assist with local response and cleanup efforts in the affected areas.

Governor Whitmer issued a statement saying, “We are working together with local officials and emergency teams to determine the source of these pollutants and ensure the safety of residents in the region.”

“My primary priority is to ensure that the City of Flat Rock, Wayne County, and Monroe County have access to all resources necessary to discover where the stench originated so that we can clean up the affected region and prevent further harm. I appreciate the leadership of Flat Rock, Wayne County, Monroe County, and all of the first responders who have worked tirelessly to keep residents safe.”

The odor was first observed in the city’s Hickory Ridge neighborhood, south of Vreeland and east of Telegraph.

The governor’s office stated in a statement on Thursday night that “hazmat teams have worked around the clock to evacuate afflicted neighborhoods and determine the source of the odors.”

The exact nature of the pollutant is unknown, but Flat Rock Mayor Mark Hammond told the Detroit Free Press that he believes it is gasoline.

Chemical fumes of potentially combustible levels have been found at five or six manhole covers, according to response workers. This is a condensed version of the information.