Michelle Young, who is she? Season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’: The Story Behind the Lead

Michelle Young returns to the franchise as the lead in Season 18 of The Bachelorette, after coming so close to finding love on Season 30 of The Bachelor.

This season, Young has the terrible responsibility of choosing a mate from a pool of 30 single guys. Yoga instructors, firefighters, mathematicians, and NFL players are among the eligible bachelors.

The Bachelorette season 18 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c. New episodes will air on a weekly basis before being made available on Hulu.

Michelle Young: Who Is She?

Young is a Burnsville, Minnesota, elementary school teacher with plenty of television experience heading into the new season of The Bachelorette.

Young, who was born in June 1993 and grew up in Minnesota, was a standout athlete throughout her education. She was a basketball player at Woodbury High School before going on to Bradley University in Illinois on an athletic scholarship to play Division I basketball.

She was a member of her university’s guard squad and got numerous accolades for her efforts throughout her stay there.

Young earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary teaching in 2015 and went on to work as a kindergarten teacher.

