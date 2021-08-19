Michelle Williams Clears the Air on Her infamous Destiny’s Child Stage Fall.

Michelle Williams has cleared the air about her infamous on-stage fall at a Destiny’s Child show.

During a violent outburst on Larry Reid Live earlier this week, the singer comically pointed out that she isn’t the only celebrity to have an on-stage incident.

She insisted, “I fell once!”

The now-famous performance took place on 106 & Park in 2005, when the trio was performing their smash track “Soldier” live.

Williams lost her footing and tumbled to the stage floor almost soon as the three stepped on stage, giving her a side-eye from bandmates Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles in a video that has gone viral multiple times.

Williams has a reputation for being clumsy as a result of the event, but she responded this week by pointing out all of the other big-name musicians who have lost their footing on stage.

When the host brought up the tumble, Williams responded, “You tried it!” Isn’t it true that I’ve managed to keep upright… You’re going to make me swear!

“First and foremost, I need people to stop saying things like’she’s so clumsy.’ I had a mishap once. You ninjas have to put an end to it! That’s like triggering PTSD, which is probably why I’m not going to do any music. You’re going to hear me speak.”

“I fell once,” she continued. It took me maybe… gosh, that was in 2005… it took me about 12 or 13 years to see it. It was a disaster.”

“Robbie Williams, Usher, and Madonna have all fallen on stage,” Williams said, adding, “Beyonce has fallen.” Kelly collapsed!”

“So, why are you singling me out?” she enquired? “What is it about me?” says the narrator.

“You single me out—you single out your baby daddy who doesn’t pay child support!” She cracked a joke.

“I don’t know what happened that day, honey, I was just minding my business, tipping for my life, baby, and the floor greeted me!” the 42-year-old joked about the incident.

