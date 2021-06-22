Michelle Pfeiffer’s Daughter: Who Is She? In a rare photo, Claudia Rose appears with her mother.

Michelle Pfeiffer has sparked outrage among followers by releasing a photo of herself and her daughter Claudia Rose.

The 63-year-old Hollywood actress beamed in a snapshot with her eldest kid, giving her two million Instagram fans a rare insight into her personal life.

Claudia wore natural makeup and a red clothing in the photo, and she looked effortlessly put together.

“Out on the town with my girl,” she wrote in the caption.

A long list of the A-celebrity lister’s acquaintances, including Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw, praised the post.

“Inside and out, it’s stunning. Have a lot of fun!!!!” Capshaw penned the piece.

Selma Blair of Cruel Intentions called the duo “wonderful” in her reply.

Fans flooded the star’s remarks with complimentary messages, with many calling her daughter “beautiful.”

The star of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s daughter has generally stayed out of the spotlight, only appearing on the red carpet on occasion.

Everything we know about Claudia Rose is included below.

According to HITC, she was born in 1993 and adopted by Pfeiffer in March of that year.

Claudia was adopted by the award-winning actress before she met her husband, David E. Kelley. Later that year, the couple tied the wedding.