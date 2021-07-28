Michelle Obama and athletes send their best wishes to Simone Biles.

Michelle Obama has expressed her support for Simone Biles by sending a message of compassion following the gymnast’s decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics.

The former first lady turned to Twitter to express her support for the 24-year-old with a motivational message.

“Do you think I’m good enough?” I am, in fact. This is the mantra I live by every day. We are proud of you, @Simone Biles, and we are rooting for you. Team @USA, congratulations on your silver medal!” Obama sent out a tweet.

Am I up to the task? I am, in fact. This is the mantra I live by every day. We are proud of you, @Simone Biles, and we are rooting for you. Team @USA, congratulations on your silver medal!

July 28, 2021 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama)

Due to mental health issues, Biles withdrew from the team’s event final in the middle of the competition on Tuesday.

Team USA confirmed on Wednesday morning that the gold medalist will not compete in the individual all-around competition on Thursday.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition after further medical evaluation,” the federation stated in a statement.

“We totally support Simone’s decision and admire her courage in putting her health first. Her bravery exemplifies why she is such a great model for so many.”

Before withdrawing from the team final on Tuesday, Biles recorded her lowest Olympic vault score.

“After the performance I did, I really didn’t want to go on,” she stated afterwards. I need to concentrate on my mental wellness. Mental health seems to be more common in sports right now, in my opinion.

“Rather than doing what the world tells us to do, we must defend our minds and bodies.

“I don’t have as much faith in myself as I used to. Maybe it’s because I’m getting older. There were a few days when everyone was tweeting at you and you felt the weight of the world on your shoulders.

“We’re not simply athletes,” says the narrator. At the end of the day, we’re all individuals, and sometimes you simply have to take a step back.”

By reminiscing on his own Olympic experience, Michael Phelps expressed his support for Biles.

On Tuesday, the swimming legend told NBC’s Mike Tirico, “We carry a lot of weight on our shoulders, and it’s tough especially when the lights are on us and all of these expectations are piled on top of us.”

“It shattered my heart. This is a condensed version of the information.