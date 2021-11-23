Michael Strahan Is the Most Recent Celebrity to Be Slated for a Space Trip: Who Will Be Next?

Michael Strahan, a former NFL player and co-host of Good Morning America, declared on Tuesday that he’ll be blasting off into space soon — but he’s not the only celebrity with space dreams.

Strahan, together with the daughter of late American astronaut Alan Shepard and four others, will launch into space on a Blue Origin mission next month. The project will launch on December 9 and will be Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company’s third human spaceflight.

“Blue Origin approached me, and I said ‘yes’ without hesitation,” Strahan stated on GMA Tuesday. “I’m heading to space!” exclaims the narrator. According to the Associated Press, Strahan’s 10-minute journey will take off from West Texas and will involve around three minutes of weightlessness and a view of the Earth’s curvature. As the capsule falls, passengers are subjected to almost 6 G’s, or six times the force of gravity on Earth.

The launch comes only months after 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner flew to the edge of space on a Blue Origin trip, becoming the world’s oldest man to do so.

“This is something that everyone in the world should do. It must be seen by everyone on the planet “Bezos was told about the encounter by Shatner. “It was incredible. The insignificant – but seeing the blue color (of the sky) whiz past you and suddenly you’re staring into blackness… Then it vanishes. It was quite moving. Something incredible happened as a result of this event.” What Other A-Listers Are Traveling to Space? Shatner and Strahan aren’t the only celebrities that have a fascination with space exploration. According to the Harvard Crimson, other celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Leonardo Dicaprio, and James Cameron have all acquired tickets to ride on prospective space voyages.

According to the Crimson, the so-called celebrity “space mania” started in 2013 when Virgin Galactic CEO Richard Branson announced that he was selling future seats for a sub-orbital voyage that would launch into Earth’s atmosphere and to the edge of space.

In an effort to boost space tourism, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are now now selling the pricey rides—which can cost up to $250,000—to actors, artists, celebrities, and billionaires.

Other celebrities, such as Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, have expressed interest in