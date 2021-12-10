Michael Nesmith, the Monkees’ singer and guitarist, has died at the age of 78.

Michael Nesmith, the singer and guitarist for The Monkees, a 1960s rock and pop band, died on Friday, according to his family.

“With Infinite Love, we announce that Michael Nesmith died away peacefully and of natural causes this morning at his home, surrounded by family,” his family wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“At this time, we ask that you respect our privacy, and we thank you everyone for the love and light you have shown him and us.”

In addition to playing in the band, Nesmith composed songs such as “Circle Sky,” “Listen to the Band,” and “The Girl I Knew Somewhere.”

Nesmith, 78, later released country-rock recordings with the First National Band, a band he created in the 1970s.

He rejoined the Monkees permanently in 2012, and the band performed its final gig at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles last month, according to Rolling Stone.

Andrew Sandoval, Nesmith’s manager, announced the musician’s death on Twitter on Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I announce Michael Nesmith’s death. Over the course of 30 years, we enjoyed numerous adventures and projects together, culminating in a Monkees farewell tour that ended just a few weeks ago “Sandoval penned the piece.

“For many people, that tour was a tremendous blessing. And, in the end, I know Michael was content with his legacy, which encompassed music, producing, acting, directing, and a plethora of groundbreaking ideas and thoughts “Added he.

It is with great sadness that I announce Michael Nesmith’s death. Over the span of 30 years, we went on numerous adventures and projects together, culminating in a Monkees farewell tour that just ended a few weeks ago. ￼ pic.twitter.com/6aGfWWq0HN December 10, 2021 — Andrew Sandoval (@cometothesun) This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.