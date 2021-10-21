Michael Myers’ ‘Halloween’ parody is named ‘Best Video on TikTok.’

People are screamin’ on social media for varied reasons after seeing a terrifyingly fantastic parody of horror movie legend Michael Myers.

With Halloween Kills slicing its way through the box office and October 31 rapidly coming, Gavinblake23, a TikToker, has decided to take the character in an innovative new path.

The result is a 67-second video titled “An inside interview with Michael Myers” that has already received 2.6 million TikTok views and 2.9 million Twitter views. The video can be seen here.

The clip introduces viewers to “Michael Audrey Myers,” a “globally famous killer” who prides himself as “one of the greatest ever,” ostensibly presenting a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the life of the imaginary serial killer.

The film sees Myers lead fans through his wholly fake daily routine, which is as much a spoof on the kind of hype videos put out by celebrities and elite sportsmen as it is a spoof on the Halloween movie legend.

“Every morning I wake up, two raw eggs, in the gym 2-3 hours, sauna, cardio, training, weight lifting, you know I do it all,” he says, as clips of someone dressed as the character lift weights, relax in a sauna, and run erratically on a treadmill play on the screen.

“I turned off all distractions,” he says to the camera, pointing to his phone and an unread parody message from a weirdly bikini-clad Annabelle, the haunted doll from The Conjuring cinematic universe, that urges “Come to Miami.” “I’m not going to Miami since I’m working.” The video then goes on to discuss a popular Halloween movie trope.

“‘How do you get there?’ everyone usually asks. When they see you, they hurry across the building, down the stairs, across the parking garage, into their car, thinking they’re safe since you’re already there. How do you go about doing that?” The question is accompanied by footage of a possible victim sprinting from Myers to the safety of their car, only for Myers to appear. This is a condensed version of the information.