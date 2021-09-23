Michael K. Williams’ Last Video Before His Death: “Thank You For Seeing Me Just the Way I Am”

Michael K. Williams, the late Emmy-nominated actor best known for The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, left behind a note on his life’s traumas and character studies. “Thank you for seeing me precisely the way I am,” the tombstone reads.

He made the short movie for the National Council of Black Women’s annual awards ceremony, which took place on Sept. 19. Williams spoke into a camera for more over a minute when the group told him he would be awarded with the Dick Gregory Good Brother Award for community service, anticipating that the short acceptance speech would be aired during the virtual event.

Zenger has secured a copy of the film, which appears to capture Williams’ final public words before his death at the age of 54 from a heroin overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse residence.

Williams wore a black t-shirt to record what he had no idea was a final performance. “Protect Black Women,” it said.

The National Council of Black Women is a nonpartisan organization that promotes black women’s engagement in all levels of government, civil society, and commercial industry.

Williams expressed gratitude to the group while downplaying the accolades he received for mentoring young people in urban neighborhoods of color and pressuring lawmakers to change the juvenile justice system in the United States.

“I don’t deserve any kudos or pats on the back for the work I perform. Williams, who grew up in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood, said, “In my heart, I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing as a man from the same places our youngsters are struggling in today.”

“What is it all for if I don’t come back and share my aspirations, experiences, and knowledge back to the community?” he wondered.

Williams transformed his experiences into one of the most recognizable and culturally important television characters in recent memory, despite a well-documented past of drug addiction, childhood sexual abuse, and adolescence laced with minor crime.

On The Wire, he played Omar Little, a vicious, notorious, and homosexual hoodlum whose sawed-off shotgun gave masculinity to a character that Hollywood may have written off as an explosive contradiction a generation earlier. Omar’s delicate private is lost in the harshness of Baltimore’s drug warfare and corruption. This is a condensed version of the information.