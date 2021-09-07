Michael K. Williams got his big acting break thanks to Tupac.

Did you know that Michael K. Williams received his first acting role thanks to Tupac Shakur?

Fans are recalling the late actor’s life and work as the world mourns his death, which was discovered in his Brooklyn residence on Monday.

Williams began his career as a dancer but frequently found himself in “huge trouble,” as he once called it. He is best known for his roles as Omar Little in The Wire and Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

On his 25th birthday, he notably received his visible face scar in a brawl.

Despite a long and successful career, his first major break came in 1996 with Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur in the film Bullet.

The late rapper came across a photo of Williams—complete with his distinguishing scar—and learned that he had been cast as his brother in the film.

During an interview with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing in 2018, Williams explained how Tupac landed him the part.

“There was a time in New York when music videos were extremely popular, at least in the city. According to EW, he stated, “The appropriate music video would make you a star.”

“All you’d have to do is walk around to all these different production offices…

as well as an audition And if it wasn’t a dance video, they’d just put you up against the wall, take a polaroid of you, say, ‘Next!’ and if they liked your look, you’d get the job.”

The tale of how Tupac found Michael K. Williams and cast him in his first film role is told here.

twitter.com/uIfyinOrJl

September 6, 2021 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC)

The polaroid was seen by Tupac himself, as luck would have it.

Williams remembered, “He was like, ‘Yo, go find this man, he looks thugged out enough to play my little brother.”

The actor then claims that Tupac told him the story of how he got the job in between takes of the movie’s limousine scene.

Following his performance in Bullet, Williams went on to star in Law & Order, The Sopranos, and, most notably, The Wire.

Williams, who was 54 years old at the time of his death, was discovered dead on Monday.

In a statement, his longtime representative, Marianna Shafran, stated, “It is with tremendous sorrow that the family announces the demise of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams.” “They demand it. This is a condensed version of the information.