Michael Imperioli reveals the character from ‘The Sopranos’ with whom he wishes he had more scenes.

As Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, Michael Imperioli played one of the show’s most iconic and well-known characters, starring alongside many of the show’s greatest talents, including the late James Gandolfini and Edie Falco—but one character he wishes he had more screentime with is Uncle Jun.

Corrado John Soprano (played by Dominic Chianese), often known as “Uncle Junior” or “Uncle Jun” in The Sopranos, is Tony Soprano’s uncle and the head of the DiMeo crime family.

Despite being in similar circles and belonging to the same family, Christopher and Uncle Jun never shared much screen time on the program, and Imperioli wishes they did now that it’s been years.

“Uncle June has always been my favorite character,” Imperioli told The Washington Newsday.

“And one of the reasons I wanted to write for the program after season one was because I fell in love with all of the characters, but Uncle Jun will always have a particular place in my heart,” says the writer.

“Both the role and Dominic Chianese, who is incredible and did such a fantastic job, were just so specific, humorous, bitter, spiteful, and bizarre,” he explained. And I’d like Christopher to work on it more.” Imperioli spoke with The Washington Newsday about his new book, “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos,” which he and co-star Steve Schippra wrote after the popularity of their Talking Sopranos podcast.

On the show, Schippra played henchman Bobby Baccalieri, and when asked who he would have liked to have more scenes with, he said Christopher Moltisanti.

“I mean, we worked together on a number of scenes.” There isn’t much. We did some small things together. Bobby and Christopher would be the polar opposites of each other. It’s a little like real life.” Rewatching the classic HBO series for the book and podcast has been tremendously fulfilling and a “revelation” for both actors. “Wow, the acting, writing, and filmmaking are all fantastic. I believe in the midst of it, when we were doing it, we took it for granted a little bit because we were in it but from a distance. I’m really blown away by the degree of craftsmanship and how excellent it is. This is a condensed version of the information.