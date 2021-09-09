Michael Constantine’s Seven Best Moments in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”

Michael Constantine, an American-Greek actor most recognized for his role as the patriarch of the Portokalos family in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, has begun to receive tributes.

Michael Constantine, 94, died of natural causes at his Reading, Pennsylvania, home on August 31, according to his family.

Nia Vardalos, the film’s star, led the charge, sharing a photo of Constantine with her own father as well as a cast shot.

“Michael Constantine, our cast-father, family’s a gift to the written word, and always a friend,” she added. Acting with him was a surge of love and enjoyment.

“This man who brought Gus to life will be remembered fondly by me. He’s made us laugh so much that he deserves a break now. Michael, we adore you.”

September 9, 2021 — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos)

Constantine’s debut picture, The Last Mile, was released in 1959, and he had a long career before landing the role that made him famous.

Following the success of the first Greek Wedding film in 2002, Constantine returned to the franchise in 2016 with the second chapter. His final two feature-length films were the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films.

We review some of his best moments from My Big Fat Greek Wedding as many reflect back on his long career.

When He Thought It Was His Idea to Send Toula to College

Gus (played by Constantine) was the head of the Portokalos family, which meant that his choices were definitive.

So, whether Gus understands it or not, the greatest way to get your thoughts over is to make your own decisions.

Toula (Nia Vardalos) recommends to Gus at the start of My Big Fat Greek Wedding that she could go to college and learn computing to help at the restaurant. “The guy is the head, but the woman is the neck, and she is the woman,” her mother (Lainie Kazan) informs her. This is a condensed version of the information.