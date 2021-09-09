Michael Constantine, the star of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died at the age of 94.

Gus Efstratiou, the Emmy-winning actor, died quietly of natural causes on August 31 at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, according to his family.

“(He was) the most generous person you’d ever want to meet,” Constantine’s sister Patricia Gordon said in a statement to the publication. He has made the world a better place—truly, truly.”

As word of Constantine’s death spread, accolades poured in for the actor, who had amassed a cult following thanks to his Emmy-winning portrayal in the iconic comedy Room 222.

“Michael Constantine, the father to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend,” Nia Vardalos, who played his daughter Toula Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, wrote on Twitter.

“It was a surge of love and fun working with him. This man, who brought Gus to life, will be remembered fondly by me. He’s made us laugh so much that he deserves a break now. Michael, we adore you.”

“Michael Constantine as ‘Gus’ and my real dad Constantine ‘Gus’ Vardalos, onset #MyBigFatGreekWedding2,” she captioned a photo of Constantine with her real-life late father. [love emojis]May both fathers rest in peace.”

“Michael Constantine was a fantastic actor and a really compassionate man,” actor Bradley Whitford tweeted, paying tribute to Constantine. Sir, you have done an excellent job. “May you rest in peace.”

“Sad about this,” KTLA-TV anchor Sam Rubin tweeted, recalling his own memories of the celebrity. Room 222 was a game-changing show that was years ahead of its time. Much of the series was shot on location at Los Angeles High School, which is located on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles. Michael Constantine was the show’s well-intentioned anchor…and much more.”

