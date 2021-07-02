Michael Connelly, the author of ‘Bosch,’ reveals the book on which the spin-off is based.

Michael Connelly has disclosed which novel the new Bosch spin-off series will be based on, as well as possible titles for the new program, exclusively to This website.

Connelly is the author of the novels that are the basis for the original series of Bosch on Amazon Prime Video. Now, his character is set to appear on IMDb TV in a new spin-off series, leading fans to guess on which plot will be featured.

Titus Welliver will reprise his role as Harry Bosch, while Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) and Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) will also star in the sequel to the first series.

What book is the basis for the Bosch spin-off?

“I don’t know if people would say ‘you’re giving away too much,’ but heck, I authored the novels so I can talk about it,” Connelly told This website.

“We’re really focusing on one book, The Wrong Side of Goodbye, which is, to me, the most homage to the great PI writers and novelists of all the Bosch non-badge books.”

The forthcoming spin-off series follows up after the events of Bosch Season 7, in which detective Harry Bosch surrenders his badge and becomes a private investigator.

While narrative details for the upcoming program are being kept under wraps, Connelly expressed excitement at the prospect of bringing the story from The Wrong Side of Goodbye to the screen.

He added, “It’s very much one of my favorite books; it might be my favorite book because I finally get to the thing that drove me to be a writer, which was the private eye novels of guys like Raymond Chandler, Ross Macdonald, and Dashiell Hammett.”

“So when I wrote the book, I was thinking of those antecedents, and now that we’re changing the tone from Bosch detective to Bosch PI, it was a no-brainer.”

Connelly does not get to choose which books the show’s tale would be based on; “I don’t actually get to choose the books, I tell them what I think might work, and people read them and come back, and this one was kind of a no-brainer straight away,” he says.

The novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye tells the story of Bosch. This is a condensed version of the information.