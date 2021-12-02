Michael Bublé’s NBC Christmas Special Will Feature Celebrity Cameos.

This holiday season, Michael Bublé is spreading Christmas cheer with a holiday special on NBC, and he’s asked a group of celebrity guests to join him.

The star-studded one-hour show—Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City—will include a combination of musical performances, comedic sketches and appearances. Bublé’s holiday album, simply titled Christmas, celebrates its tenth anniversary with the special.

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City Stars Who?

Stars from the theater and screen will join Bublé for his special, which will be shot at Rockefeller Center’s famed Studio 8H.

Jimmy Fallon, star of The Tonight Show, works in the same building as Bublé and will be shifting floors to join him for his Christmas in the City performance. Another well-known comic, Kermit the Frog, will join the singer for some holiday fun.

Camila Cabello, the star of Cinderella, will perform with Bublé throughout the evening, and Leon Bridges, the singer of “Coming Home,” will also appear. Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), a British theatre performer and Emmy winner, is also set to appear.

A 48-piece orchestra will accompany Bublé and his friends as they perform beloved holiday songs.

Bublé stated after unveiling his guest stars: “I’m especially looking forward to this year’s show and our incredible guests. It’ll be a night to remember, and I’m looking forward to sharing it with everyone.” Lorne Michaels, Michael Bublé, Bruce Allen, Erin Doyle, and Tom Corson are executive producers of Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City.

On Monday, December 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC will telecast the Christmas special.

The 25th Anniversary of Michael Bublé’s Christmas Album

When Michael Bublé’s Christmas album was published in 2011, it debuted at No. 1 on charts all around the world and has remained successful to this day.

“Jingle Bells,” “Santa Baby,” and “White Christmas” are among the album’s more than a dozen seasonal favourites.

Since 2011, the singer has added bonus tracks to the album and published deluxe editions. The album will be released in a 10th anniversary Christmas (Deluxe Edition) in 2021, with an additional disc featuring more festive covers, duets with Rod Stewart and the Puppini Sisters, and two original Bublé songs.

Pre-orders for the 10th anniversary edition are currently open, and it will be released on December 3rd.

