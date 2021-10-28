Micah Beals: Who Is He? A ‘Parks and Recreation’ actor is accused of vandalizing a statue of George Floyd.

The Hate Crimes Division of the New York Police Department (NYPD) has verified that American actor Micah Beals, 37, has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief. He was detained earlier this month in Union Square Park, NYC, for allegedly vandalizing a statue of the late George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, was an African-American man who was slain on May 25, 2020, by white police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds during an arrest for a suspected counterfeit $20 bill, igniting worldwide protests against police brutality and the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Beals, better known by his stage name Micah Femia, is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based actor and composer.

Beals made an appearance as clubgoer Len in an episode of Parks and Recreation in 2009. In 2004, he also appeared in an episode of CSI: NY.

Beals is well recognized for his performance in Pop Star, in which he co-starred with Christian Serratos, Rachele Brooke Smith, and Ross Thomas as Abraham.

Don’t Think Twice, Lip Service, and That’s So Raven are among his other film credits.

Beals has appeared in various advertisements over his career, including those for Volkswagen, McDonald’s, and Walmart.

A white male dressed in a dark green jacket and black shorts on a skateboard may be seen spraying grey or silver paint on the huge bronze George Floyd statue in CCTV footage shared on the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account on October 4, 2021.

He skates around the statue and out of the park after that.

The crime was committed the day before (October 3) at around 10:15 a.m. E.T. in Union Square Park, New York City.

Beals was detained and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, according to the initial tweet from the NYPD Hate Crimes Department, which was updated on Monday, October 25.

ARREST UPDATE for the vandalism of the George Floyd Statue.

MicahMale, 37ManhattanCharges:Criminal Mischief 2nd @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDnews @NYPD13Pct @NYCParks @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS @NYPDPBMS https://t.co/Kf8brfJnTs — New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit (@NYPDHateCrimes) 25th of October, 2021 The George Floyd bust in Union Square was splashed with paint this morning, despite the fact that it had only been installed for a few days. The John Lewis and Breonna Taylor statues were not damaged, and police are on their way to dust for. This is a condensed version of the information.