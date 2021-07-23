Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said he was unaware of the photo op with the Proud Boys.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo defended his conduct by claiming he didn’t know who the individual was who posed for a photo with a prominent member of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys.

Acevedo had been chastised twice in July for his confrontations with members of the Proud Boy during recent marches in support of Cuban demonstrators. Acevedo is seen with his arm around Gabriel Garcia, who is currently facing two federal felony and four misdemeanor charges relating to disorderly conduct and trespassing in the Capitol during the January 6 disturbances, according to a photo provided to the Miami Herald by an unidentified photographer.

“There are thousands of people in the crowd, and some simply approach you and ask if they may snap a picture,” Acevedo explained. “Obviously, I didn’t recognize that man. It was a 10-second exchange.”

NEW: Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo posed for photos with the Proud Boys. He claims he had no idea who they were.

The photo was shot on July 12 during the protests. An independent journalist, Joel Franco, recorded Acevedo yelling at a man later identified as a “Proud Boy” who was interrogating him about his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and “communists” on July 11. Although not all of the discussion in the video is understandable, Acevedo can be heard responding, “because it’s my f**king job… “Get out of here, you knucklehead.”

The individual in the video is a member of the Proud Boys Miami branch, according to Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who would not identify him further. Tarrio recently pleaded guilty to stealing a Black Lives Matter sign from a church and burning it. On the 23rd of August, he will be sentenced.

Acevedo claims he had no idea who each man was or that they were members of the Proud Boys, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled a “hate group.”

Garcia’s federal accusations include a video he released on the internet of himself at the January 6 rioting. He suggested things are going to “get” in one that he streamed on Facebook Live. This is a condensed version of the information.