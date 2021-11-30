Mexico’s President dismisses Omicron, claiming that the bigger issue is poor countries being “abandoned.”

The Omicron variety was minimized by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said the real issue is that poor countries have been “abandoned.”

According to Stat, the Omicron variant was originally detected on November 22 in South Africa and was deemed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on Friday. The appearance of the new strain, according to Mexican officials, highlights the need to provide additional vaccines to poorer countries.

“It’s not like the new variant is bad,” López Obrador explained. “It’s that the world’s underprivileged countries have been abandoned.”

Despite previously opposing booster injections, Mexican officials announced Tuesday that they are working on a proposal to offer third shots to adults over the age of 60, according to the Associated Press.

“It won’t be long,” López Obrador remarked, adding that preparations for booster shots are still being finalized.

Booster shots are a departure from the policies of López Obrador’s administration, which have included mask mandates, mass testing, and travel restrictions.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell claimed in August that there was no scientific evidence to support the necessity for booster shots, and that they could be a gimmick to boost vaccination sales.

“This proposition is being pushed hard by pharmaceutical companies,” López-Gatell remarked at the time, “but it has been rejected by international organizations…because there is no scientific data demonstrating the necessity for booster shots.”

Only 126 million people, or nearly half of the country’s population, are fully vaccinated. COVID has killed nearly 450,000 people in Mexico.

Long opposed to immunizing adolescents, the government suddenly relented and begun providing vaccinations to children aged 15 to 17.

Teachers, who almost all received the CanSino Chinese vaccine in the spring, are of particular worry. It’s been suggested that the single-dose vaccine’s effectiveness is waning.

On Tuesday, Mexico’s test-confirmed coronavirus death toll stood at 293,950, but many more people died without being tested due to the country’s lack of testing. According to the government’s own study of death certificates, the real death toll is around 448,658.

López Obrador, according to habit, stated that dancing music would be played at a large event he is hosting.