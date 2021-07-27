Metal Church Singer Mike Howe receives tributes when he passes away at the age of 55.

Mike Howe, the popular lead singer of the heavy metal band Metal Church, passed away at the age of 55.

According to a statement posted on the band’s official Facebook page, the musician died at his home in Eureka, California.

The post began, “It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend, and true legend of heavy metal music,” and ended, “It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend, and true legend of heavy metal music.” “ Mike Howe died this morning at his Eureka, California, home.

“Words fail us. We are heartbroken and speechless. Please respect our privacy and the privacy of the Howe family during this difficult time.”

As word spread, a slew of well-wishers rushed to express their condolences on social media.

Mike Portnoy, a fellow musician, tweeted, “So sorry to hear about Mike Howe’s passing from @metalchurchis1.” “I can’t say I knew him well, but I spent a weekend in the studio with him and the band in 1988, making his first album with the band (Blessing In Disguise). Mike Howe was taken from us far too soon. #RIPMikeHowe.”

Todd La Torre of Queensrche tweeted, “RIP my sweet friend.” “I don’t know what to say about this loss. Always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always #metalchurch #legend4ever #mikehowe.”

My dear friend, may you rest in peace. This loss has left me speechless. #metalchurch #legend4ever #mikehowe

July 27, 2021 — Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre)

Mike Howe, one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, has passed away. He sprang up and ran over to help when he spotted me lugging a large folding table for their hospitality. I tell that story all the time because he’s one of the first artists who treated me, working floor, as human. pic.twitter.com/pghlyBiUXp

— Sick Things™ (@cuteordeath) July 27, 2021

“RIP Mike [email protected] & warmest sympathy to his bandmates,” comedian and presenter Don Jamieson tweeted. Such a kind guy and a fantastic singer.”

“RIP Mike Howe @metalchurchis1,” commented radio personality Eddie Trunk. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the band, his friends, and his family.”

