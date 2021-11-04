Merck’s COVID pill receives its first approval in the United Kingdom.

Molnupiravir, a flu treatment pill developed by Merck, Sharp & Dohme and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was approved by the UK drugs authority on Thursday to treat COVID. The pill was found to reduce the incidence of COVID-related hospitalizations and fatalities by half in a clinical experiment.

This is the first time the drug has been approved by a world government to treat COVID-19. The tablet was created by Merck to treat moderate to mild COVID cases. Molnupiravir is the first COVID antiviral tablet that isn’t a vaccination or an IV therapy.

“I am currently working with my teams across government and the NHS so that we can immediately provide this medicine to the most vulnerable patients as soon as possible,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

The pill attacks enzymes that the COVID virus uses to replicate itself, causing defects in the virus’ genetic code that prevent it from multiplying. According to the BBC, reducing the quantity of viral load replicating in the body should lower the severity with which people experience the virus’s consequences.

Dr. Dean Y. Li, executive vice president and president of Merck Research Laboratories, stated of the pill, “As an oral treatment, molnupiravir offers a significant contribution to the vaccinations and medicines deployed thus far to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Merck expects to produce 10 million treatment courses in 2021 and 20 million in 2022. Merck will offer 1.7 courses of treatment to the United States of America, pending approval from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). There are also intentions to offer 480,000 treatment courses to the United Kingdom.

Merck is in talks with additional countries and will “implement a tiered pricing strategy based on World Bank national income criteria to reflect countries’ relative ability to finance their health response to the pandemic,” according to the company.